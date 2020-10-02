The 2020 COSAFA Cup will no longer take place this year due to lack of adequate preparations and packed international calendar in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament was initially set to happen in May in South Africa, but it was postponed to October.

Zimbabwe were not going to take part due to a ban that resulted after the nation failed to honour an agreement to host the 2019 edition.

Announcing on their official website, COSAFA said: “South African Government has re-opened borders to African countries and confirmed that international sporting events may take place.

“Sadly, this news has come too late to allow for the COSAFA Cup, with too little preparation time available to utilise the October FIFA International window, and a packed international calendar to the end of the year with the resumption of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.”

Other competitions will go on as scheduled with the Under-17 and Under-20 Men’s Championships set for November and December 2020, respectively, in South Africa. Both tournaments will serve as qualifiers for the continental finals to be staged by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The senior Women’s Championship and Women’s Under-17 Championship will happen concurrently on November 3-14 in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

