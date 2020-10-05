ZIFA president Felton Kamambo has revealed when the national team will leave the country for their friendly match against Malawi on 11 October.

The Warriors team is expected to fly out either on Tuesday or Wednesday after getting clearance from the government.

In an interview with the Herald, Kamambo said they held a meeting on Friday and will be expecting a response from the authorities today.

The association boss also revealed they were also pushing for a special waiver for Premiership champions FC Platinum to begin preparations for the CAF Champions League.

“The situation is still the same, but we had a meeting on Friday and agreed to put in place protocols, specifically for FC Platinum (who are supposed to compete in the CAF Champions League next month), and the national team that will travel to Malawi,” he said.

“We are expecting responses probably by Monday (today).

“We expect our national team to travel either Tuesday or Wednesday once we get the approval.

“All the players and officials will be tested for Covid-19 in line with the health and safety protocols.”

Meanwhile, ZIFA has already sent invitation letters to the selected foreign-based stars for the game who include Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Marvelous Nakamba and Tino Kadewere.

