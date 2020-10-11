Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says only three players from a second-string squad that travelled to Malawi are in his plans for the back-to-back games against Algeria next month.

Zimbabwe played to a goalless draw with the Flames on Sunday. The team consisted mostly of B-select players with Khama Billiat, Marvelous Nakamba, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe and Divine Lunga the only big names in the squad.

Speaking after the match on Mibiwa TV, Logarusic said: “We will only take three players (from the second-string squad) for Afcon Qualifiers. The rest are not in competition for the qualifiers.

“Just one or two will join the Afcon qualifiers squad, but it was a good test, I had the opportunity to see other players.

“It’s not just in Europe where you can get the good players they are also here in Africa. I saw a few that took my attention.”

On the performance of his charges, the Warriors gaffer said: “I’m happy because we just spent one day together while five or six players didn’t even train.

“This is good for us, no one got injured, and lastly, Malawi surprised me because they are much better than what I expected.”

