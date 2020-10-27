A Malawi-born former Manchester City academy player, Jeremy Wisten, has died at the age of 18.

The youngster, who arrived in the UK as a baby with his family in 2003, joined City in 2016 and played for the club’s various youth teams until May 2019.

He was found unresponsive at the family home in Wythenshawe, Manchester on Saturday.

A statement by the EPL side confirmed the news.

“The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Jeremy Wisten.

“We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time,” read the statement.

City’s senior players like Raheem Sterling and defender Aymeric Laporte paid their tribute to Wisten while England’s Football Association tweeted: “Rest in peace, Jeremy.”

