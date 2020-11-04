Wales national team coach Ryan Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, according to several reports in the UK.

The 46-year old was picked up by the police on Monday and bailed out pending further inquiries.

The incident happened at the former Manchester United star’s home in Manchester.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) gave a statement confirming Giggs will not be involved in Wales’ three scheduled November games, with assistant coach Robert Page instead taking charge.

The football body also said it was “aware of an alleged incident involving the gaffer”.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs said: “He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigation.”

