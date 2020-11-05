Barcelona coach Ronald Koenan is facing a potential four-match ban for his criticism of the VAR system in the 3-1 Clasico loss against Real Madrid over a week ago.

Speaking after the match, Koeman blamed VAR, for the defeat after Sergio Ramos scored Madrid’s second goal following a review.

Barca, on the other end, had two penalty appeals turned down, forcing the gaffer to criticise the system.

He said: “I don’t understand VAR, I think it is only used to make decisions against Barca.”

Accoeding to Spanish publication Marca, Koeman could now be hit with a four-game suspension away from the dug-out, “after bringing into question the integrity of the refereeing system”.

There may, however, be a loophole for Koeman, who did not specifically criticise any of the officials directly but rather the system itself.

Comments

comments