Tinotenda Kadewere scored his first brace in the Ligue 1 on Sunday when Lyon beat St Etienne 2-1.

The 24-year old started on the bench and was introduced as a 57th-minute replacement for Moussa Dembele.

He scored his first goal of the day in the 65th minute, getting on the end of Maxwell Cornet’s cross.

The former Harare City striker completed his brace in the 74th minute, with a solo effort, running into the box before sliding past the keeper.

The goals has seen him becoming the first player to score 2+ goals after coming on from the bench in a Ligue 1 game between Lyon and St Etienne in the history.

Here are the goals:

Comments

comments