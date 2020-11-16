Captain Knowledge Musona and Prince Dube scored the Warriors’ goals in the 2-2 draw against Algeria on Monday afternoon.

Musona converted a brilliant freekick in the 41st minute to pull one back for the home team after Algeria had taken a two-goal lead a few moments before.

The Zimbabwe skipper found the back of the net in his second successive attempt from a set-piece. The first effort, from a freekick won a minute before, hit the crossbar.

Dube’s equaliser was scored with the striker’s first touch in the 82nd minute after coming on from the bench.

He was at the end of Musona’s corner kick and tapped in the ball into the far post.

Algeria got their goals from Andy Delort in the 34th minute and captain Riyad Mahrez four minutes later.

