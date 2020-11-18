Warriors star Khama Billiat says it is never easy being a professional footballer in foreign country, contrary to what people think.

The 30-year-old is arguably one of the best players in the South African top-flight, the DSTv Premiership, where he has established himself as a household name in a career spanning over a decade.

Speaking after receiving the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) Best Player Abroad for 2019 award, the Kaizer Chiefs winger said: “It is never easy playing outside the country, trying to deal with different situations, different cultures, different personalities in terms of the difference between countries.”

”We are Warriors, I just wanna urge everyone that the journey should continue. Its never easy, If you are somewhere where you are having it easy then you are in a wrong place,” added Billiat.

