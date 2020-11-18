Walter Musona’s move to South African PSL club Baroka has failed after the midfielder joined National First Division side Sekhukhune United.

The Zimbabwean, who was with Polokwane City last season, trained with Baroka for the entire month of October as he looked to complete a deal.

According to the latest developments, the 24-year old has signed for Sekhukhune. This has been confirmed by the club’s chairman, Simon Malatjie, in an interview with KickOff.com.

“We have Musona … he has a good eye for goals. We believe he will help us with goals upfront,” the boss said.

Musona will link-up with fellow countryman Tapuwa Kapini who signed a one-year contract with the NFD club this month.

