Mikel Arteta says he is not worried about losing his coaching job at Arsenal following a string of poor results.

The Gunners have lost their last three games and currently sit in the 14th position with thirteen points, their worst record in the first ten games of the season since 1981. Their latest defeat came on Sunday when they lost 2-1 at home against Wolves.

Speaking after the defeat, Arteta said: “It’s something that the day I decided to be a coach I knew that one day I would be sacked or leave the football club, but I don’t know when that is going to happen.

“In this profession, I know it will happen, but I never worry about it.

“My only concern is to get the best out of the players and give the best possible service to the club.”

Arteta took over at the Gunners almost a year ago after Unai Emery’s dismissal.

