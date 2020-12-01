Zimbabwe international Ovidy Karuru’s days of being referred to as club less player are finally over after he completed a move to DStv Premiership side Black Leopards.

The 31-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs man, who had been unattached since his separation with Cape Town-based Stellenbosch, has been training with Leopards for weeks and reportedly impressed coach Dylan Kerr and his technical team.

He, according to reports in South African, signed a “short term deal.”

Karuru was part of the Warriors squad which played against Algeria during the last international break.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen