After an action-packed last group stage match day in the UEFA Champions League, the round of 16 list has been confirmed.

Niklas Süle and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting‘s second half goals propelled defending champions Bayern to a comfortable 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in Group A.

Still in Group A, Atletico Madrid beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 courtesy of goals from Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco.

Bayern go through on top of the pile followed by Diego Simeone’s men.

In Group B, Karim Benzema fired Real Madrid past Borussia mönchengladbach with a double in the 2-0 win, a result which saw Zinedine Zidane’s men go through as group winners.

Inter Milan, who anchor the group, played out a goalless draw with Shaktar.

Moving on to Group C, Manchester City thrashed Marseille 3-0 thanks to goals from Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero and an own goal by Álvaro González.

In that same group, which Pep Guardiola’s men won, Porto, who finished second, lost 0-2 to Olympiakos.

In Group D, group winners Liverpool played out a 1-1 stalemate with FC Midtjylland while runners-up Atalanta edged Ajax 1-0.

Below is the full list of teams which made it to the Round of 16, with the draw slated for Monday.

PSG

Lazio

Porto

Bayern

Sevilla

Leipzig

Atlético

Chelsea

Man City

Atalanta

Juventus

Liverpool

Barcelona

Dortmund

Real Madrid

Borrusia Monchengladbach

