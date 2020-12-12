Marvelous Nakamba finally had some time on the pitch after playing for less than a minute in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was an unused substitute in the last six league games. He came on in the injury time but his time was too short to bring any significant contribution in the game.

The 26-year old only made one touch, a pass, before the referee signalled for the end of the match.

The brief time played adds to the thirteen minutes Nakamba has featured in the league this season.

Elsewhere, Admiral Muskwe has continued his goal-scoring form after netting an equaliser for Leicester City U23 in the game against Southampton u23.

The Zimbabwean striker has now scored four goals in his six appearances this term so far,

The match is still playing and City have conceded three more goals to go into the half-time trailing 4-1.

