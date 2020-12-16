Highlanders have signed former FC Platinum player Winston Mhango on a two-year contract, according to The Chronicle.

The midfielder, 32, is joining the Bulawayo giants on a free transfer after leaving Zambian side Kabwe Warriors following the end of his two-year contract last season. He is said to have completed his move on Monday.

When asked about the deal, Bosso’s communications officer Ronald Moyo only acknowledged that the player has been training with the club.

“Winston (Mhango) is being assessed by our coaches,” said Moyo.

Meanwhile, Highlanders are also working on retaining most players whose contracts will expire this month. These include Peter Muduhwa, captain Ariel Sibanda and Ray Lunga.

