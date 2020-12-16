Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has explained why the locally-based selection, currently in camp ahead of CHAN tournament, is playing several friendly games against local teams.

The gaffer and his team have played several practice matches in the past two weeks against top-flight sides like CAPS United, Black Rhinos, Manica Diamonds, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum.

Speaking to Newsday, Logarusic said they are using these friendlies to assess other players who were overlooked in the initial selection.

“At the moment we are rotating so that each player plays just 45 minutes (in the practice matches) because they are not yet fully fit to play 90 minutes, and I don’t want them to get injured,” the coach said.

“We are playing the friendlies against local clubs because we also want to see if we missed any players.”

Six players have been added to the squad so far while twelve have been dropped.

The new additions are Carlos Mavhurume, Tafadzwa Jaravani, Richard Hachiro, Ronald Chitiyo, Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye and Denver Mukamba.

