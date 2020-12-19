The Bulawayo Chiefs duo of striker Farai Matare midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa have been drafted into the Warriors squad currently preparing for the African Nations Champions (CHAN) finals.

Zimbabwe will take part in the continental showpiece slated for Cameroon in January, reserved exclusively for locally-based players.

Zdravko Logarusic, the Warriors coach, initially named a provisional squad which has since been since been trimmed by half as the Croat seeks to improve his arsenal ahead of the spectacle.

Matare and Nyahwa become the latest players to be roped in after Denver Mukamba, Ronaldo Chitiyo, as well as all the FC Platinum players who had been excused for the CAF Champions League.

