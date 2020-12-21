Knox Mutizwa is going through his worst run in South Africa after failing to score a goal in his first eight games of the season.

The Zimbabwean striker who crossed to the south of Limpopo in 2016 has played six times this term, starting only once in those outings. His only direct involvement in front of the goal was an assist in the 2-2 draw against Kaizer Chiefs.

The barren streak comes after Mutizwa posted his highest goal tally in a season since arriving in the South African top-flight. He scored thirteen goals in the 2019/20 campaign to finish second in the golden race.

His latest game, a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns, the 27-year old featured for just ten minutes after coming in as a late substitute.

This took his total minutes on the pitch to 175, far less from what he attained after the same number of rounds last season.