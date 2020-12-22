Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye believes Khama Billiat is failing to get a perfect combination which has cost the Soweto giants in front of the goal this season.

Amakhosi have scored just seven goals in eight games this season, and they sit in the 13th position after picking seven points.

Speaking on iDiski TV, as cited by Goal, Khanye expressed his disappointment on Leonardo Castro whom he thinks is not linking up well with Billiat.

“I was happy to see Khama Billiat having a much better first half (against Bloemfontein Celtic),” he said. “The reality is that boy is giving them game after game, but the guy who receives his passes will be too far, and Castro is in the starting line-up week in, week out.

“Look at every team list, he is there. What is he giving to Chiefs?

“Can he create space for himself? He is lazy. When the team is attacking, he stops and drops and starts running slow. There is no work rate there. He is tall but cannot win areal balls. It tells you about his timing when the ball flies over him.”