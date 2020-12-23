Perfect Chikwende’s solitary goal handed FC Platinum an advantage in their Champions League, first-round tie against Simba SC of Tanzania on Wednesday.

The Platinum Boys won the first leg, played at the National Sports Stadium, 1-0.

The visitors dominated the early pace and created a couple of attacks but couldn’t convert the chances that fell on their way. Hassan Dilunga got the best opportunity during the spell and his effort on minute 13 was denied by goalkeeper Petros Mhari in 1-v-1.

FC Platinum, on the other end, relied on counter-attacks, and it paid off in the 17th minute when Chikwende broke away before slotting the ball into the bottom far corner.

Simba tried to respond, but nothing came out of it as the game went to the break with the home team in the lead.

The second period had a cagey start with neither team making any meaningful attacks.

However, the play later picked up, and Brian Banda almost doubled the cushion, but his shot on target was tipped over. Chikwende followed up a few moments later and failed to score with only the keeper to beat.

Substitute Larry Bwalya tried to awaken the game at the other end and had the ball into the back of the net but was flagged offside. The forward also had a glorious opportunity later on but headed his effort over.

The match ended with FC Platinum holding a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg set for Dar es Salaam on 6 January.

FCP XI: Mhari, Mbweti, Stima (Chikore 72′), Mhlanga, Madzongwe, Bello, Pavari, Banda, Kutsanzira (Ilunga 89′), Chikwende, Ngala (Kawondera 60′).

Simba SC XI : Manula, Chama, Kapombe, Hussein, Onyango, Wawa, Mkude, Nyoni, Dilunga, Kagere, Miquissone.