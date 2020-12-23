DStv Premiership side Chippa United have parted ways with head coach Lehlohono Seema and replaced him with controversial Belgian tactician Luc Eymael.

The Port Elizabeth based side confirmed via statement that chairman Siviwe Mpengesi had wielded the axe on Seema, who won just one of his last eight games in the Chilli Boys dugout.

“The club confirms that it met with former coach Lehlohonolo Seema on Wednesday where the consensus from both parties was to part ways with immediate effect‚” the statement read.

“Eymael has coached in Belgium and in Africa and was also in charge when Free State Stars won the Nedbank Cup in 2018.”

“Triggerman and club boss Siviwe Mpengesi was quoted in the statement as saying: “Our ambition was to have an improved season in comparison to how the team has been fighting relegation in the past few campaigns.

“One of Eymael’s responsibilities is a top eight finish for this season.

“We would like to wish Seema well with his future endeavours and thank him for his contribution.”

Interestingly, when Seema was appointed as a replacement for Rulani Mokwena who back then was ‘on loan’ from Orlando Pirates, Mpengesi pledged to to end his hiring and firing of coaches.

The last coach who was not axed by Mpengesi was Zimbabwean tactician Norman Mapeza, who incredibly steered the team out of relegation before resigning under unclear circumstances in January.

Mapeza is the last Chippa United coach to guide them to two at least consecutive victories in the the South African top-flight.

