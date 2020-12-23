Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of two more players in their senior squads.

The Pretoria-based giants have promoted Siphesihle Mkhize and Musawenkosi Mdhluli, signing five-year contracts.

The players are both aged 21 years.

The club said: “Mamelodi Sundowns are proud to announce the promotion of Sphesihle Mkhize and Musawenkosi Mdhluli to the senior squad from the academy with both players putting pen to paper for 5 years.

“Both players are twenty-one years old and have been making their strides in the Mamelodi Sundowns Academy. They have been promoted to bolster the midfield, as Mkhize is a defensive midfielder whilst Mdhuli is an attacking option for the technical team.”

The latest signings add to the several new arrivals this season who include George Maluleka (Kaizer Chiefs), Grant Margeman (Ajax Cape Town), Lesedi Kapinga (Black Leopards), Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park), Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park) and Luvuyo Phewa (Real Kings), Nyiko Mobbie (Stellenbosch).

