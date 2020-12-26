Football returns this afternoon with some big fixtures on the Boxing Day.

Arsenal and Chelsea clash in the London derby in the EPL with the Gunners hoping to end their four-match winless streak.

Mikel Arteta’s charges currently sit on the 15th position while fifth-placed Blues are looking to prove their top-four credentials.

Other EPL fixtures on today include Leicester City vs Manchester United and Manchester City vs Newcastle United.

In the Championship, Tendayi Darikwa will be hoping to make his first appearance of the season at Nottingham against Birmingham.

The Zimbabwean defender has failed to break into the team since recovering from an ACL injury in July.

Here are the selected Boxing Day fixtures. All times in CAT.

English Premier League

Leicester City vs Manchester United (14:30)

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (17:00)

Fulham vs Southampton (17:00)

Arsenal vs Chelsea (19:30)

Manchester City vs Newcastle United (22:00)

Sheffield United vs Everton (22:00)

*All games live on SuperSport TV

English Championship

Coventry City vs Stoke City (17:00)

Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City (17:00)

Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town (17:00)

Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham City (17:00)

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday (17:00)

Derby County vs Preston North End (17:00)

Bristol City vs Wycombe Wanderers (17:00)

Cardiff City vs Brentford FC (17:00)

Reading FC vs Luton Town (17:00)

Watford vs Norwich City (21:45)

CAF Champions League

CR Belouizad vs Gor Mahia (21:45)

Turkish Super Lig

Göztepe vs Fatih Karagümrük (15:00)

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray (18:00)