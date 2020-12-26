Highlanders have received approval from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to start mining operations in Matabeleland North.

The gold mining claim is in Inyathi, Bubi District.

Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlophe confirmed the news to the Chronicle, saying: “We received all the paperwork on Monday, meaning we are now good to go.

“This is a great income-generating initiative for the club. and I am almost certain that this mining claim will improve our cash flow, as we try to turn the club into a successful business.”

The mining venture is a first by a local club not owned by a mining company and should improve the club’s liquidity if run properly.