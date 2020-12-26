The debate as to whether London is blue or red will be rekindled when struggling Arsenal host city rivals Chelsea in a Premier League clash at the Emirates this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s charges’ woes in the English top-flight are well-documented- they have not tasted victory in the last seven games and are languishing in 15th position on the table.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City compounded their misery with a comprehensive 4-1 victory in the EFL Cup quarter-final last week.

Frank Lampard’s Blues on the other hand came back from two defeats in a row with a convincing 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday.

All eyes will be on Arteta though, as he seeks to guide the Gunners to their first win in the Premier League since the 1st of November and potentially save his job.

