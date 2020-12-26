Former Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United striker, Jeremy Brockie, has joined a new team in Australia.

The New Zealand international ended his five-year stay in South Africa by joining Bentleigh Greens as a free agent.

The second-tire club announced the transfer on their official Facebook page, saying: “We are pleased to announce the signing of current New Zealand international Jeremy Brockie for the 2021 NPL season.

“Brockie comes to Bentleigh on the back of a very successful stint in South Africa with SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United.

“Brockie has also represented Wellington Phoenix, Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets and North Queensland Fury in the A-League. We look forward to seeing Jeremy at Kingston Heath in 2021.”

Brockie, 33, won five major trophies in South Africa including two league championships with Sundowns who decided against extending his contract which expired in June 2020.