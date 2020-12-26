Warriors captain Knowledge Musona’s Belgian side KAS Eupen resume league action this afternoon with a tough away trip to defending champions Club Brugge.

Benat San Jose’s charges have won only four of their 15 league games this season but have been aided by the fact that they haven’t lost many games either- they suffered defeat only on three occasions.

They have won two of their last 3 games and face log leaders Brugge, who will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 0-1 home defeat to Gent.

Musona, who is a regular at the club, will likely start in midfield.

Kick off is 15:00 local time.