Chippa United have agreed terms with a local coach to take over the team after the club’s attempt to appoint controversial Belgian gaffer Luc Eymael was thwarted by the authorities last week.

The Eastern Cape side faced resistance from SAFA after Eymael made racist statements at his previous club, Young Africans FC, in Tanzania.

According to a statement released by Chippa on Sunday, Dan Malesela, who was fired by DStv Premiership new boys TS Galaxy a week ago, will take over and replace Lehlohonolo Seema.

The appointment marks the incoming coach’s third stint at the club.

Malesela had last coached the Chilli Boys in August 2018 when he was sacked after three games into the new season.

Meanwhile, Chippa United are currently sitting in the 14th place, one place above the relegation zone.