Ovidy Karuru has revealed the reason behind his move to Black Leopards at the start of the season.
The Warriors midfielder joined the South African top-flight side on a free transfer after leaving Stellenbosch where he spent a short period.
According to SuperSport website, Karuru explained his move saying: “In football, for a player to be able to perform you must play for a club that wants you.
“If they call you to say, ‘come and join us’ then you have to go. I spoke to the owner of the team [David Thidiela] and the coach [Dylan Kerr], and we had a good chat.
“But it is not about me, it is about the group. I just want the team to do well. If I can score more goals then great because that will help the team to achieve its goals.
“What we have said as a group is that we are tired of fighting relegation and want to finish in a respectable position, hopefully, the top eight.”
Karuru has made three appearances at his club and scored twice on his debut against Kaizer Chiefs.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen