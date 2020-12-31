Tino Kadewere has been awarded Olympique Lyon’s goal of the year award.

His cheeky finish against St Ettiene in the derby has been selected as the team’s best goal. The Zimbabwean netted the strike after coming from the bench with the team trailing 0-1 and scored twice to propel them to victory with the first effort winning the award.

Tino Kadewere’s clever derby finish is our 2020 Goal of the Year! 😍pic.twitter.com/4d7Y3H0BOX — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) December 31, 2020

The accolade comes barely a week after the former Harare City man was voted the club’s best signing for 2020. He arrived at Lyon in July after signing in January but spent the following six months on loan at Le Havre.

Kadewere currently has seven goals on his tally in the 2020/21 season.