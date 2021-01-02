Tendayi Darikwa’s time at Nottingham Forest seems to be coming to an end following reports that he is likely to leave the club in this January transfer window.

The defender hasn’t featured in any game this term, and his last competitive appearance came before an injury on the eve of the 2019/20 season.

The 29-year old raptured his ACL which kept him out for almost a year. He recovered fully in the last few games of the campaign but was never used in the team.

And the lack of game time is now pushing him out of the Championship side.

According to Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post newspaper, Forest might not offer Darikwa a new contract when his current deal expires in June.

Clapson said: “The priority is to cut down the squad. Easier said than done.

“It won’t be a surprise if Nicholas Ioannou leaves. The same with Tendayi Darikwa.

“His contract is up in the summer, and he’s not in the picture. The next month (January) we’ll see players going on loan or permanent deals probably.”