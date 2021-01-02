PSG have confirmed appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new coach.
Pochettino, who played for PSG between 2001 and 2003, replaces Thomas Tuchel who was sacked on the Christmas eve. The appointment marks his return to management after parting ways with Tottenham in November 2019.
Welcome Mauricio Pochettino 👋pic.twitter.com/Fr4ZgKxhNI
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 2, 2021
