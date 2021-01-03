Ex-Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng has died at the age of 70.

Mofokeng was Amakhosi’s longest serving captain, leading the side for 11 years and won four National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) titles.

The South African club confirmed the news in a statement, saying: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our legend and longest serving Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng.

“The Chairman has on behalf of the Club expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends.”

