Admiral Muskwe has left Leicester City to join English Championship side Wycombe Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

Muskwe will be playing for the first team in what is his second senior spell on loan. He was at Swindon last campaign and helped the club gain promotion into League One before returning to City’s U23 side.

The Zimbabwean striker played eight games for the development squad this season and scored on six occasions in all competitions.

The 23-year old will now continue his progress with Wycombe.

“Admiral Muskwe has joined Sky Bet Championship side Wycombe Wanderers on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season, subject to Football League clearance,” the club said on Tuesday.

The Warriors international is expected to make his debut in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday when they play host to Preston North End.

