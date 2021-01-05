The Zimbabwe Football Association has proposed to CAF to postpone the CHAN tournament set to start on January 16 in Cameroon.

The proposal comes after a surge in coronavirus cases across the continent and the Warriors camp has not been spared.

Fourteen members of the national team – nine players and five officials – tested positive for the virus, a development which has seen the suspension of training for the past week.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela told the Herald: “At the moment we are grounded. Our players are still in quarantine and they will only be retested after 10 days (on Thursday) to see if there are any recoveries. We also have another group of players on standby.

“But we have proposed to CAF that the tournament be postponed to safeguard the health of the players since Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the continent.”

ZIFA submitted a bloated 33-man squad for the CHAN tournament. The main list contains twenty-three players while the second one has ten stars on standby.