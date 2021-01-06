Spain-based Zimbabwean goalkeeper Martin ”Neuer’ Mapisa was between the sticks when Zamora FC played against LaLiga side Villarreal in the second round of the Copa delRey last night.

Zamora, who defeated SD Logrones in the first round on Christmas Eve with the Aces Youth Academy graduate also in goal, faced a mammoth task to defeat Unail Emery’s charges despite playing at home.

They eventually succumbed to a thumping 1-4 defeat to the Yellow Submarine.

Consequently, Zamora crashed out of the Kings Cup but Mapisa made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean player to take part in Spanish football’s oldest football competition.