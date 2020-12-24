Spain-based Zimbabwean goalkeeper Martin Mapisa was between the sticks for Zamora FC when the beat SD Logrones in the first round of the Copa del Rey last night.
The Aces Youth Academy graduate kept goal for Zamora for the first time in the knockout competition.
Courtesy of the victory, Zamora progress to the second round of the Copa del Rey where they play Villarreal.
