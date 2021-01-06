FC Platinum crashed out of the CAF Champions League after losing 4-0 to Simba SC in a first-round, second leg match played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe champions went into the game leading 1-0 from the first leg and lost the tie 4-1 on aggregate. They missed a number of key players like captain Petros Mhari, Lawrence Mhlanga, Elie K. Ilunga, Silas Songani and Rainsome Pavari who tested positive for coronavirus just hours before kick-off.

The game was also marred by several questionable calls from the referee who allowed two controversial goals for the hosts. The decisions caused lengthy stoppages and the Platinum Boys threatened to quit the match at one point.

This was after Tawana Chikore fouled his opponent outside the box on minute 33, but the referee awarded Simba a penalty. The game stopped for six minutes as FC Platinum players protested the decision.

But after the situation came under control, Erasto Nyoni converted the kick to open the scoring going into the break.

The home team almost doubled their advantage five minutes from the restart when Luís Miquissone’s freekick from thirty yards out hit the crossbar.

Not long after, FC Platinum created a promising move, but it ended with Ralph Kawondera heading over.

The forward followed up with two more opportunities and missed a sitter in his last attempt when he tapped the ball wide with an open goal in front of him.

Simba soon picked up their momentum and got their second goal of the day just after the hour mark. The effort, just like the first, was a controversial one after Shomari Kapombe came from an offside position to mop home a spill by goalkeeper Francis Tizayi.

The hosts sealed their victory with two more goals in the injury time through Said Hamisi Ndemla and Clatous Chama from the spot. They are now into the group stage of the tournament.