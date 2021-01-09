Fourteen members of the Warriors squad for the CHAN tournament have recovered from coronavirus.

Nine players and six officials, including coach Zdravko Logarusic, tested positive on return from the Christmas break on December 28 and the affected members went into isolation.

ZIFA has confirmed that only one victim is yet to recover and preparations have resumed.

“All but one of the 15 members of our CHAN team who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered,” the FA announced on Saturday.

“Group training resumes this afternoon.

“Another test will be done on 12/01 ahead of departure for Cameroon on the 14th.”