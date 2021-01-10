Admiral Muskwe made his debut for Wycombe Wanderers in Saturday’s FA Cup 4-1 victory against Preston.

The Zimbabwean striker joined the English Championship side from Leicester City U23 on a six-month loan.

The 22-year old started in the game and helped his new side to a convincing victory which sent them into the next round. He created the opening goal of the match for Fred Onyedinma in the 3rd minute.

Elsewhere in the competition, Jordan Zemura started in the Bournemouth side which hammered Oldham Athletic 4-1.

The 21-year old was employed as a left-back and played for 79 minutes.

Tendayi Darikwa was again missing from the Nottingham Forest match-day squad which won 1-0 against Cardiff. The right-back has been linked with an exit in this January transfer window.

Marvelous Nakamba and the entire Aston Villa senior squad didn’t play in the tournament on Friday due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

Villa fielded a side made up of under-18 and under-23 players with Academy coach Mark Delaney sitting on the bench.

Teenage Hadebe featured for forty-five minutes after starting on the bench in Yeni Malatyaspor’s 1-0 loss at Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The defender put a decent performance after his introduction but received a yellow card in the 88th for a bad foul. The booking was his second in four games.

In France, Tino Kadewere played for 67 minutes in Lyon’s 2-2 draw at Rennes.

Marshall Munetsi was also in action, featuring 34 minutes in Stade de Reims’ 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne.

Spain-based goalkeeper Martin Mapisa was in goals for Zamora versus RC Derpotivo in the Segunda Division B.

The 22-year old managed to keep a clean sheet as his team won 1-0. The appearance follows after starting on Tuesday in the Copa Del Rey second round defeat to Villarreal.

Belgium-based Knowledge Musona picked an ankle injury during KAS Eupen’s 4-1 defeat to Genk. The Warriors captain was taken off just after the half-hour and is expected to recover in early February.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat also picked a knock during the weekend in the clash against Maritzburg United. The winger was on the receiving end of a crude tackle from an opponent on the stroke of half time.