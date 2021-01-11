Knox Mutizwa has explained why his form has declined in recent times after failing to find the back of the net this season.

Mutizwa has played seven times this term, starting twice in those outings. His only direct involvement in front of the goal was an assist in the 2-2 draw against Kaizer Chiefs.

The barren streak comes after the Zimbabwean striker posted his highest goal tally in a season since arriving in the South African top-flight in 2016. He scored thirteen goals in the 2019/20 campaign to finish second in the golden boot race.

Speaking to Kick-off.com, Mutizwa believes starting matches from the bench has made it difficult for him to repeat last season’s form.

“You know every time you get a chance to play you want to score,” he said.

“As for me as you say, as you can see, I have made seven appearances, but I’ve been coming on as a substitute, 10 minutes to go, 20 minutes to go you see. I haven’t got a chance to start a game or to play.

“If I’m coming in as a sub, it’s either we are defending our lead or we trying to get an equaliser you see. But I trust I will score, we’ve only played seven games, and we are going to play another 23 games.

“But I can see the guys are scoring and it’s good. But I wish to open my account tomorrow, and I’m sure I’m going to do something tomorrow.”