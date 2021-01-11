Warriors star Tinotenda Kadewere might have a reason to celebrate tonight after being named among the French Ligue 1 best players for the first half of the season.

The 2020/21 French top-flight reached it’s halfway stage over the weekend with Les Gones maintaining top spot courtesy of an impressive come from behind 2-2 stalemate with Rennes.

Zimbabwe international Kadewere, has been impressive for Rudi Garcia’s charges, for whom he has scored seven league goals and three assists.

Consequently, the 25-year-old has been named in the best eleven for the first half of the season by French publication L’equipe.

Interestingly, neither PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe made it into the team.

Below is the team;