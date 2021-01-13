Former ZIFA CEO Henrietta Rushwaya has been released from remand after she was granted a $100,000 bail.

The ex-football administrator was arrested on October 26 at the RG Mugabe International Airport in Harare as she attempted to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai.

As part of her bail conditions, set by Magistrate Ngoni Nduna, Rushwaya will report to the police three times per week and must not go within an 80km radius from any border.

The former ZIFA boss, who is now the president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF), was appointed the association’s CEO in 2007 and held the post until 2010. Her time at the helm was marred by maladministration and was involved several controversies including the Asiagate and later, the Limpopogate match-fixing scandals.

She was banned from all football activities, but the sanction was lifted in 2017 when the Philip Chiyangwa-led administration took over the office.