Barcelona have confirmed the final presidential candidates ahead of the crucial election on January 24.

Former club president Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa are the final three candidates.

According to a club statement, Laporta, whose reign lasted from 2003 to 2010, received the most validated signatures while another candidate, Emili Rousaud, withdrew his bid earlier on Thursday during the validation process.

The statement reads: “The Electoral Board met this Thursday at the Auditori 1899 at the Camp Nou to announce the definitive candidates for the FC Barcelona presidential elections scheduled for Sunday 24 January.

“Following validation of the signatures presented, members Joan Laporta, Víctor Font and Toni Freixa have been declared official candidates for the FC Barcelona presidency, pursuant to article 48.5 of the Club Statutes.

“During the validation procedure, member Emili Rousaud announced to the Electoral Board that he was withdrawing his bid to stand for election.”