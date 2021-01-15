Warriors vice-captain Partson Jaure has predicted a tough encounter against Cameroon in the opening match of the CHAN tournament.

The match will be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Jaure told NewsDay: “With or without the supporters, this match was always going to be tough.

“Cameroon are a very good side, and their supporters will push them. We are ready to suffer in this match. It’s our first group match, and it’s very key that we get a positive result.

“We will work hard to get a positive result. We are really motivated for this match.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors have never won an opening match at the tournament in all their past appearances.