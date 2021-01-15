For the second time in less than two years, Zimbabwe kick start a continental football showpiece against the hosts.

The Warriors roared AFCON 2019 in life with a clash against the hosts Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium, a contest they unfortunately lost 0-1.

Fast forward to January 2021, African stars descend on Cameroon for the rescheduled CHAN tournament.

The bianual speactale, reserved only for locally-based players, kick starts tomorrow with the opnener being a clash between the Warriors and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Zdravko Logarusic’s charges arrive in the West African country with arguably the biggest disadvantage, lack of competive football.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League failed to start, a setback which Logarusic has, on several occasions, insisted that it does not seal their fate.

Come on you Warriors! Make the football-loving nation proud.