Warriors captain Knowledge Musona missed KAS Eupen’s impressive win over his parent side Anderlecht last night due to injury.

The 30-year-old suffered a knock during Benat San Jose’s 1-2 defeat to Cercle Brugge.

Smail Prevljak’s second half brace was all Eupen needed to sail past Anderlecht.

It is not yet clear when Musona will return to action.

