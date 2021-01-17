Martin Mapisa made his second successive league appearance in Zamora’s 2-0 victory over Coruxo on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper played the entire ninety minutes and managed to keep another clean sheet.

The appearance is his fourth this season across all competitions after featuring in two games in the Copa del Rey.

The result, meanwhile, put Zamora in the second position on the Segunda B table with 18 points from two games.

JORNADA 10⚽️| 🧭 | 90’ | Final del partido @ZCFoficial 2 🆚 0 @CoruxoFCoficial 📣 Segunda B – Grupo I 🏟 Ruta de la Plata#VamosMiZamora pic.twitter.com/pLJRDRxCb9 — Zamora CF (@ZCFoficial) January 17, 2021