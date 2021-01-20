To say the Warriors cannot afford to lose their CHAN 2021 Group A match against Burkina Faso today is a big understatement.

Zdvravko Logarusic’s troops play the Stallions, who are equally desperate for a win to save their campaign, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium with a ‘no margin for error’ situation on the back of their minds, having lost to Cameroon in the opener last week.

Should they lose to Burkina Faso, the Warriors will stay in Yaoundé only to fulfill the last match against Mali, which will consequently be a dead rubber.

They need to collect maximum points to keep alive their chance of progressing to the next round of the biannual tournament.

Logarusic faces an uphill task for that to happen though; the Croat is trying to motivate an injury and illness-hit Warriors squad.

Five players have been ruled out of the must-win clash through illness and injury respectively, leaving Logarusic with only 15 infield players to pick from.

He might make some changes though, with Denver Mukamba and King Nadolo tipped to start as the Warriors look for creativity in the middle of the park.

Kick off is 21:00 local time.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen