Rodwell Chinyengetere has returned to FC Platinum on a permanent deal after ending his two-year spell at Baroka FC, Daily News reports.

The Zimbabwean striker had a tough time at the South African top-flight side where he got limited game time. He was sent back on loan at the Platinum Boys in 2019 but could not reach top form on return to his parent club.

The two-time Soccer Star of the Year has rejoined Norman Mapeza’s outfit on a one-year deal as he looks to rescue his waning career.

An unnamed source told the publication: “He was instrumental in bringing honours to the club and was the league’s star performer in the two years that FC Platinum lifted their first two titles.

“You can never say no to such a good servant when the opportunity to bring him home presents itself.”

The Platinum Boys are also targeting to sign CAPS United midfielder Innocent Muchaneka and Blessing Moyo of Dynamos.